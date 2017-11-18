Families enjoy fall activities in the park

Published:

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- River Park North held their annual “Leaf Pile Learn and Play” day.

Kids got to enjoy several fall activities including an obstacle course, crafts and jumping into a giant pile of leaves. The park says educating children about nature through activities and celebrations such as today are helping them learn about their world.

“Today is for the entertainment of the children, to preset a new season and introduce kids to what happens this time of year, “ said Andrew Wimsatt, a park attendant, “and to wildlife and nature.”

Kids who brought a garbage bag of leaves received free admission to the nature center. The event ran from 10am-12pm.

