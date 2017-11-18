Duke keeps bowl hopes alive by downing Georgia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Shaun Wilson caught two touchdown passes and threw another, Brittain Brown ran for 116 yards and a score, and Duke kept its bowl hopes alive with a 43-20 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

The Blue Devils (5-6, 2-5 ACC) fell behind 14-3 early in the second quarter before dominating the rest of the way, including outscoring the Yellow Jackets 23-0 in the second half to snap a six-game losing streak.

Wilson caught swing passes of 11 and 16 yards from Daniel Jones for touchdowns and threw a trick-play, 4-yard touchdown on a jump pass at the line of scrimmage to tight end Daniel Helm.

Jones completed 18 of 26 passes for 177 yards and ran for 91 yards and a score to lead Duke’s rally. Brown’s contributions on the ground gave the Blue Devils a season-high 319 rushing yards.

TaQuon Marshall carried 20 times for 140 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Tech (5-5, 4-4), which dropped to 0-5 on the road this season. Duke’s runaway surge put the Yellow Jackets’ triple-option offense in the uncomfortable position of having to pass, and Marshall completed just 3 of 13 attempts for 82 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets must now beat rival Georgia next week to guarantee bowl-eligibility. They could potentially sneak in with a 5-6 record if not enough teams qualify for a bowl game. The Yellow Jackets are playing only 11 regular season games after their Sept. 16 matchup at Central Florida was cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.

Duke: The Blue Devils snapped a miserable losing streak that took the joy out of their 4-0 start. They lost by a touchdown or less four times during their six-game losing streak, and had the ball on the final drive with a chance to tie before stalling out in all four games.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host No. 7 Georgia in a rivalry showdown to finish the regular season.

Duke: The Blue Devils conclude the regular season at Wake Forest and can clinch a spot in a bowl game with a win.