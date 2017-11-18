Duke keeps bowl hopes alive by downing Georgia Tech

By and Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Shaun Wilson caught two touchdown passes and threw another, Brittain Brown ran for 116 yards and a score, and Duke kept its bowl hopes alive with a 43-20 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

The Blue Devils (5-6, 2-5 ACC) fell behind 14-3 early in the second quarter before dominating the rest of the way, including outscoring the Yellow Jackets 23-0 in the second half to snap a six-game losing streak.

Wilson caught swing passes of 11 and 16 yards from Daniel Jones for touchdowns and threw a trick-play, 4-yard touchdown on a jump pass at the line of scrimmage to tight end Daniel Helm.

Jones completed 18 of 26 passes for 177 yards and ran for 91 yards and a score to lead Duke’s rally. Brown’s contributions on the ground gave the Blue Devils a season-high 319 rushing yards.

TaQuon Marshall carried 20 times for 140 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Tech (5-5, 4-4), which dropped to 0-5 on the road this season. Duke’s runaway surge put the Yellow Jackets’ triple-option offense in the uncomfortable position of having to pass, and Marshall completed just 3 of 13 attempts for 82 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets must now beat rival Georgia next week to guarantee bowl-eligibility. They could potentially sneak in with a 5-6 record if not enough teams qualify for a bowl game. The Yellow Jackets are playing only 11 regular season games after their Sept. 16 matchup at Central Florida was cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.

Duke: The Blue Devils snapped a miserable losing streak that took the joy out of their 4-0 start. They lost by a touchdown or less four times during their six-game losing streak, and had the ball on the final drive with a chance to tie before stalling out in all four games.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host No. 7 Georgia in a rivalry showdown to finish the regular season.

Duke: The Blue Devils conclude the regular season at Wake Forest and can clinch a spot in a bowl game with a win.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s