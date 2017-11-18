Community organizations host West Greenville Pop Ups

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- The West-Gate Agreement and NC Civil organization held a community gathering Saturday.

The West Greenville Pop Up has been a reoccurring program this summer to bring resources to the community of West Greenville.

Different organizations in the community came out to bring everyone closer together with different resources they could provide.

Food, health services, books and a little bit of fun are all things that Jermaine McNair, Executive Director of NC Civil, believes can raise a community up and together.

“What we want to be able to do is to be able to go to those spaces and show that you don’t necessarily need developers to come in and rebuild a space. You can take those open spaces, bring community members out,” said McNair, “With the values that they have, the skills, the excitement, the interest that they have. You can use that to fill these spaces and it really is empowering to a community.”

McNair told us the next planned event for the organization is December 2nd from 3 PM to 7 PM. It will be the West Greenville Holiday Pop Up market.

