Civil War re-enactment returns to Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A tradition coming back to the east after five years – a civil war re-enactment. It was brought back to the Governor Richard Caswell Memorial site in Kinston today.

The program was reintroduced after the CSS Neuse was moved downtown.

“This is our free civil war Saturday,” said Matthew Young, site manager for the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center. “We have free programs out here all day long from 10 to 4 o’clock, for families, kids for anyone that wants to come and see.”

“It’s just amazing. It really is,” said spectator, Karla Bush. “It kind of takes you back. You learn a lot.”

“What we got is different steam engines that were used before, during and after the war in industrial and maritime applications.”

“What artillery, infantry demonstrations were like,” said Young. “What life in the navy was like….we have games for the kids….outdoor period cooking.”

“I like the way the women are over there with the spinning wheel and making clothes,” said Bush.

“I think today is very informative,” said spectator, Chriss Hardison. “It’s important to see where we’ve come from, how things were.”

“It’s very educational,” said Bush.

“One of the most pivotal times in our nation’s history,” said Young. “We try to educate the public, try to educate visitors, about this specific time in history and about Kinston’s role in the war and that’s why we’re here.”