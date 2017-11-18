Church to offer resources for local moms and caregivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A baby pantry has opened its doors here in Greenville.

Instead of offering food for those in need, Hollywood Church off of Highway 43, is offering baby supplies for caregivers and even motherhood classes.

They want to be able to provide resources to mothers who may need that extra assistance in raising their child.

Hollywood church is accepting any donations, such as diapers, wipes, and baby food.

“Moms and families with young children, ages 3 and under, receive the supplies they need,” said Rochelle Collis, baby pantry outreach coordinator for Hollywood Church. “You know to help joy filled, happy homes. It’s not just a baby pantry, but a motherhood support initiative. And that includes monthly parenting classes, and presentations.”

If you would like to take advantage of these resources, stop by Hollywood Church. All you have to do is fill out an application for monthly assistance. The first time you stop by you’ll get free wipes and diapers.