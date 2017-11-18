2 dead, another wounded in Goldsboro shooting, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men died and another was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Goldsboro, police said.

Another man was wounded in the shooting that happened around 2:50 a.m. at 605 Second Street, Goldsboro police said in a news release.

Police responded to the 600 block of Second Street after hearing several gunshots, officials said.

Carlis Benton, 38, and Carlos Darden, 42, died after they were taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital in separate, private vehicles, according to police.

Joshua Davis, 30, was wounded in the shooting.

Police are investigating the deaths as homicides.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.