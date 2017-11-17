Touchdown Friday-2nd Round of the NCHSAA state playoffs

Here are the scores from the second round of the NCHSAA state playoffs in high school football:
4A East
#9 Seventy-First (9-3) at #1 Scotland County (10-1)
#12 Knightdale (7-5) at #4 South Central (9-2)
#6 Heritage (11-1) at #3 Cardinal Gibbons (11-0)
#10 South View (9-3) at #2 Hoggard (11-0)
3AA East
#8 Cleveland (8-4) at #1 Clayton (12-0)
#5 D.H. Conley (11-1) at #4 Eastern Guilford (10-2)
#11 Cape Fear (9-3) at #3 Lee County (12-0)
#10 Dudley (10-2) at #2 New Hanover (11-1)
3A East
#8 Fike (9-3) at #1 Western Alamance (12-0)
#5 Jacksonville (10-2) at #4 Terry Sanford (11-1)
#6 Eastern Alamance (10-2) at #3 Southern Nash (11-1)
#7 E.E. Smith (9-3) at #2 Havelock (11-1)
2AA East
#9 West Stokes (9-3) at #1 East Duplin (12-0)
#5 Nash Central (10-2) at #4 Randleman (10-1)
#6 West Craven (7-5) at #3 South Granville (12-0)
#7 Ledford (9-2) at #2 North Davidson (11-1)
2A East
#9 Clinton (6-5) at #1 Northeastern (12-0)
#5 Wallace-Rose Hill (10-1) at #4 Beddingfield (8-4)
#6 SouthWest Edgecombe (10-2) at #3 Southwest Onslow (9-3)
#10 Greene Central (8-4) at #2 East Bladen (11-1)
1AA East
#8 Riverside-Martin (7-5) at #1 Tarboro (11-0)
#5 West Montgomery (10-2) at #4 Granville Central (5-6)
#6 Lakewood (10-2) at #3 East Carteret (7-4)
#7 Manteo (9-3) at #2 Holmes (10-1)
1A East
#8 Southside (7-5) at #1 North Duplin (11-0)
#5 Pamlico County (8-4) at #4 Columbia (5-4)
#6 Plymouth (7-5) at #3 South Robeson (3-8)
#7 Southeast Halifax (8-4) at #2 Northampton (10-1)