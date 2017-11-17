Touchdown Friday-2nd Round of the NCHSAA state playoffs

By Published:

Here are the scores from the second round of the NCHSAA state playoffs in high school football:

 

4A East

#9 Seventy-First (9-3) at #1 Scotland County (10-1)

#12 Knightdale (7-5) at #4 South Central (9-2)

#6 Heritage (11-1) at #3 Cardinal Gibbons (11-0)

#10 South View (9-3) at #2 Hoggard (11-0)

 

3AA East

#8 Cleveland (8-4) at #1 Clayton (12-0)

#5 D.H. Conley (11-1) at #4 Eastern Guilford (10-2)

#11 Cape Fear (9-3) at #3 Lee County (12-0)

#10 Dudley (10-2) at #2 New Hanover (11-1)

 

3A East

#8 Fike (9-3) at #1 Western Alamance (12-0)

#5 Jacksonville (10-2) at #4 Terry Sanford (11-1)

#6 Eastern Alamance (10-2) at #3 Southern Nash (11-1)

#7 E.E. Smith (9-3) at #2 Havelock (11-1)

 

2AA East

#9 West Stokes (9-3) at #1 East Duplin (12-0)

#5 Nash Central (10-2) at #4 Randleman (10-1)

#6 West Craven (7-5) at #3 South Granville (12-0)

#7 Ledford (9-2) at #2 North Davidson (11-1)

 

2A East

#9 Clinton (6-5) at #1 Northeastern (12-0)

#5 Wallace-Rose Hill (10-1) at #4 Beddingfield (8-4)

#6 SouthWest Edgecombe (10-2) at #3 Southwest Onslow (9-3)

#10 Greene Central (8-4) at #2 East Bladen (11-1)

 

1AA East 

#8 Riverside-Martin (7-5) at #1 Tarboro (11-0)

#5 West Montgomery (10-2) at #4 Granville Central (5-6)

#6 Lakewood (10-2) at #3 East Carteret (7-4)

#7 Manteo (9-3) at #2 Holmes (10-1)

 

1A East

#8 Southside (7-5) at #1 North Duplin (11-0)

#5 Pamlico County (8-4) at #4 Columbia (5-4)

#6 Plymouth (7-5) at #3 South Robeson (3-8)

#7 Southeast Halifax (8-4) at #2 Northampton (10-1)

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s