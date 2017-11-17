Thanksgiving food prices on a 5 year decrease

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This weekend, thousands of people in the east are expected to hit the supermarket to start shopping for the holiday.

According to a recent study, you can expect to pay less than you have in the past.

This is the lowest Thanksgiving food prices have been in 5 years.

The average cost to feed 10 people is totaling around 50 dollars.

This is according to a study done by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

They say the biggest reason why is because turkey prices are down.

Milk and sweet potatoes are also less than in 20-16.

The average turkey price is around 22 dollars.

The total includes all the fixin’s like rolls, pumpkin pie, and of course cranberry sauce.

“The price of thanksgiving dinner this year at $49.12 is the lowest level that we’ve seen in five years. When you adjust for inflation it’s cheaper than it was 30 years ago when we first started this survey,” said John Newton of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Now let’s say for example you don’t want to cook for Thanksgiving.

There are plenty of places offering thanksgiving items – from fast food restaurants to buffet style places.

https://www.crackerbarrel.com/order-online/thanksgiving

https://www.thefreshmarket.com/our-products/holiday-meals?storeNumber=101

http://www.goldencorral.com/promotions/thanksgiving_2016.asp

https://www.parkersbbq.com/

http://www.kwcafeterias.biz/thanksgiving/