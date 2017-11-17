Snow Hill honors ECU Coach Cliff Godwin

SNOW HILL (WNCT) – It wasn’t the entire town of Snow Hill, but it was close.

Many of Greene County’s best came out Thursday night to the “City Club” to honor the 4th year ECU baseball coach.

Snow Hill Mayor Dennis Liles proclaimed Thursday, November 16, 2017, as Cliff Godwin Day. State senator don Davis honored Godwin with the prestigious Laurel Wreath Award, which is the top award for athletic achievement in the state of North Carolina.

A silent auction benefited the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plains.

“This is a great honor coming from your hometown. said Godwin. “I wanted to grow up and make my family and my hometown proud. Everybody that was positively involved, so many are here tonight from parents, teachers and friends. Everyone is like a family.”

Godwin starred in baseball, basketball and football for Greene Central before continuing his baseball career at ECU, where he enjoyed an outstanding career. He was a 2-time academic All-American with the Pirates.

WNCT-TV Sports Director Brian Bailey served as emcee for the festivities.