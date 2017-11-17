Pitt Community College shows off trade & STEM courses

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, high school students from across Pitt County took a trip that could help plan for their future.

Pitt Community College hosted schools to visit trade and STEM-related courses.

Students got hands-on in classes like wood shop, auto repair, and biotechnology.

Organizers hope today will spark the interest of future workers.

Maurey Verzier works with the Building Construction Technology department at PCC.

Verzier said, “We really love doing events like this because we get an opportunity to talk to these guys and girls before they make a decision before they come out and choose a college. That way they can really see what the opportunities are.”

PCC said nearly 70 percent of their graduates stay local after graduation.