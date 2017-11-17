Pitt Co. Council on Aging says prep, planning saves lives

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After nearly 30 people were injured in Pennsylvania at a senior living community, 9 On Your Side looked into what local nursing homes are doing in case of an emergency.

Pitt County Council on Aging executive director said heavy preparation and planning is what saves lives, especially when people move slower and have special needs.

“If there were a fire, what would we do? Where would we go? How would we handle it? Who does what when? ” said Zeck. “So, it’s the constant review because there will be that one time, and if you’re not ready, it’s too late.”

Monthly fire and evacuation drills are held to make sure everyone knows what to do in an emergency.