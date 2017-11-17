Onslow Community Outreach prepares to feed hundreds on Thanksgiving

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–As we get ready for a day of thanksgiving, now is also your chance to give back to those in need.

The Onslow Community Outreach soup kitchen will hold its annual Thanksgiving dinner at its new building this year. That means it can host up to 500 hungry folks. To make it all happen, it needs your help.

“We’ll take the turkeys and the canned goods like green beans, and any type of drinks,” Lourdes Garcia, soup kitchen director, said. It’s also looking for pies, yams and gas cards for the mobile food pantries. On Thanksgiving morning, two trucks and volunteers will carry 600 meals to rural areas of the county. St. Julia AME Zion Church will prepare 300 of the meals.

“They are looking forward to it,” Garcia said. “It’s very important. We have so far served every day about 150 people and it’s growing.”

Lunch will be served on the 23rd from 11 to noon at 1210 Hargett Street in Jacksonville. The soup kitchen operates in downtown Jacksonville at 600 Court Street. It can be reached at 910-347-3227. A list of ways to help is online at www.onslowco.org.