Newport heroin dealer gets prison time for overdose death

WNCT Staff Published:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Newport drug dealer was convicted of involuntary manslaughter Thursday after selling heroin to a man who died of an overdose, the district attorney’s office said.

April Thomas, 34, was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Thomas, who was also convicted on a delivery of heroin charge, was sentenced to three to five years on those charges.

Thomas is already serving a prison sentence stemming from cocaine and heroin charges from 2015, and she will not serve her new sentence until her current sentence is complete.

Kendal Walbert, died of a heroin overdose in August 2014 after buying drugs from Thomas and co-defendant Michael Becker, the district attorney’s office said.

Thomas told authorities she traded the heroin for a food stamp card which turned out to have zero balance.

Thomas also told deputies her heroin was “strong stuff” and two people had overdosed in her home on it

She told deputies she overdosed twice on it herself.

