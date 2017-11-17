4 North Carolina WWII veterans receiving French honor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four World War II veterans from North Carolina are being celebrated by the French government with a ceremony in which they’ll receive that country’s highest military honor.

France’s top government official in the southeastern United States will bestow Legion of Honor medals to the four Friday in a gathering at the old Capitol building in Raleigh. It’s all part of the country thanking service members who helped liberate France in 1944 and 1945 from the Nazis.

The honorees are John Irby III of Raleigh, Salvatore Maiello of Fayetteville, Morton Jacobs from New Bern and Robert Senter of Fuquay-Varina. Legion of Honor recipients are designated by French President Emmanuel Macron.