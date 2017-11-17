Mental health screening kiosk made available in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Health Department, along with Trillium Health Resources, is joining the fight to help those in the East who may suffer from mental health illnesses.

They’re using the access point screening program, which is designed to provide anonymous, evidence-based screenings for substance abuse and mental health challenges.

More than 14 different kiosks are available for 25 different counties in the East.

Users are asked a host of questions and given access to resources, including local referrals and education materials.

“It’s really kind of equivalent to your blood pressure machine that you have at your local pharmacy,” said Bobbie Lowe, research and development project coordinator. “You sit down, and you take the screenings and then you’re given information and then you’re able to access help if you need it.”

The kiosks are user-friendly, and are designed to provide more information about resources for the public.