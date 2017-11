KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A student came to Woodington Middle School in Lenoir County with a BB gun Wednesday, Lenoir County school officials said.

School administrators said they found about the gun at the end of school day and immediately began to investigate.

When administrators looked at a videotape from the school bus the student road home one, they saw a BB gun in the waistband of his pants.

School officials said he was disciplined when he returned to school —without the gun —the next day.