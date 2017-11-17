Kinston police make arrest in fatal January shooting

Related Coverage Kinston remembers shooting victim as devoted father, friend of community

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have made an arrest in a fatal January shooting.

Carlos Earl Fields was charged Friday with shooting and killing Alton Ray McNight on January 30. Fields also faces an armed robbery charge in connection to the incident.

McNight was sitting in his vehicle parked along the 400 block of S. Tiffany Street in Kinston when he was shot.

At the time of his arrest, Fields was incarcerated in the Pitt County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-2040 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.