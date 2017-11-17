K-9 shot by Raleigh robbery suspect gets purple heart

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSAV/WNCN) — A Florida police dog was awarded a Purple Heart for his heroic service.

K9 officer Kasper works for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. In May, he took a bullet meant for his partner, during a shootout that killed a man wanted for robbing a Raleigh motel.

The bullet was lodged in his hip muscle, but fortunately, it missed Kasper’s bones, making his recovery faster and less complex.

EARLIER: Raleigh motel robbery suspect slain in Florida, deputy and K9 wounded

46-year-old Phillip O’Shea died in the shooting. He had an extensive criminal history and was wanted in Raleigh in connection with the motel robbery.

Three deputies fired on O’Shea during the incident. No human deputies were shot, but Kasper was hit.

In a tweet, deputies said the K-9 is now “back on duty and doing great.”