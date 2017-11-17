Jones and Butterfield vote against the Republican tax bill

WASHINGTON (WNCT) — Two local congressmen from opposite parties voted ‘no’ on the Republican tax bill, H.R. 1 on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

Congressman Walter B. Jones, Republican, stated that he voted against the bill primarily due to the trillions of dollars that it is projected to add to the national debt.

The congressman also said his concern is based on the potential impact on the Eastern North Carolina economy, veterans, and middle-class families.

“I’m all for reform, but it must grow the economy, not the debt,” said Congressman Jones.” Unfortunately, the tax bill voted on today would be financed not by cutting spending elsewhere in the budget, but by adding up to $2 trillion to America’s debt.”

Congressman G.K. Butterfield, Democrat, also voted against the tax bill.

“Today, House Republicans voted in favor of a tax hike for thirty-six million middle-class households, adding $1.5 trillion to the deficit, and robbing $1.5 trillion from Medicare and Medicaid,” said Congressman Butterfield.

The tax bill passed the house 227-205.