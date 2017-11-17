Jones and Butterfield vote against the Republican tax bill

Sara Potter WNCT Published: Updated:
FILE - This April 4, 2017, file photo, shows the Capitol at dawn in Washington. On Thursday, July 13, 2017, the Treasury Department releases federal budget data for June. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (WNCT) — Two local congressmen from opposite parties voted ‘no’ on the Republican tax bill, H.R. 1 on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

Congressman Walter B. Jones, Republican, stated that he voted against the bill primarily due to the trillions of dollars that it is projected to add to the national debt.

The congressman also said his concern is based on the potential impact on the Eastern North Carolina economy, veterans, and middle-class families.

“I’m all for reform, but it must grow the economy, not the debt,” said Congressman Jones.” Unfortunately, the tax bill voted on today would be financed not by cutting spending elsewhere in the budget, but by adding up to $2 trillion to America’s debt.”

Congressman G.K. Butterfield, Democrat, also voted against the tax bill.

“Today, House Republicans voted in favor of a tax hike for thirty-six million middle-class households, adding $1.5 trillion to the deficit, and robbing $1.5 trillion from Medicare and Medicaid,” said Congressman Butterfield.

The tax bill passed the house 227-205.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s