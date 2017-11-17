Holiday and educational events happening in the area this weekend

Here are some fun events happening in our area this weekend:

Greenville:

Turkey Dinner Charity Drive: A turkey dinner charity drive will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. located at 1926 South Memorial Drive in Greenville. The event is first come first serve. The Auto Store Group will pass out 100 turkey dinners in grocery form with all the fixins at each of the four lots. Donations also came from Walmart, Piggly Wiggly, and Ham Yams.

Texas Ho Ho Ho Down: Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children will host Texas Ho Ho Ho Down on Sunday at from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m at the Texas Roadhouse in Greenville. The event will be filled with Santa photos, arts and crafts, festive games, and other fun activities. While attending the restaurant will donate a percentage of the bill to help fund early childhood education programs in Martin and Pitt counties.

Leaf Pile Learn and Play: The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department will host the event “Leaf Pile Learn and Play” on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at River Park North. The event will include a huge leaf pile to play in and crafts related to leaves. This event is free to guest.

Kinston:

CSS Neuse Free Civil War Saturday: The CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center will provide demonstrations of the many aspects of naval, military and civilian life during the Civil War at the Governor Richard Caswell Memorial State Historical Site from 10 a.m. until 4p.m. Some of which will include: navigation techniques, small arms, artillery, steam engines, rope and knot work, cooking, spinning, weaving, dyeing, Civil War medicine, and nineteenth-century toys and games.

New Bern:

Thanksgiving food drive and drawing: There will be a Thanksgiving food drive and drawing at the Toyota of New Bern beginning Friday until November 24. Each donation will receive one entry to win a goodie basket and UNC vs. Duke Basketball tickets. The winner will be announced on Black Friday.

Raleigh:

Raleigh Christmas Parade: The Raleigh Christmas Parade will be held Saturday from 9:40 a.m. until 12 p.m. The parade will be located downtown Raleigh and will last about 2.5 hours.

Washington:

A Classic Christmas Afternoon: The Arts of the Pamlico will host A Classic Christmas Afternoon on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Turnage Theatre. The event will have a shorter version of the classic play A Christmas Carol. During intermission, a classic Holiday dessert will be provided. After intermission, a concert of classical music will be performed by music teachers from across eastern North Carolina. Tickets for the show and music are $5, and school students of performing teachers will have free admission. For more information, visit www.artsofthepamlico.com.