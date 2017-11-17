Greenville Police investigating armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Greenville police are investigating a Thursday night armed robbery at the Family Dollar at 2800 E. 10th St.

They say the call came in shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Witnesses say a suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured

The suspect is described as a black male wearing all black.

No one was injured and police are now reviewing surveillance footage from the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.