Greenville Police investigating armed robbery

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Greenville police are investigating a Thursday night armed robbery at the Family Dollar at 2800 E. 10th St.

They say the call came in shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Witnesses say a suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured

The suspect is described as a black male wearing all black.

No one was injured and police are now reviewing surveillance footage from the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s