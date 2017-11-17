Gov. Cooper to visit Greenville, speak at Chamber’s Power Luncheon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –  Governor Roy Cooper will make a stop in Eastern North Carolina next week.

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Governor as the keynote speaker at its monthly Power Luncheon.

It’s taking place at the Hilton Greenville on Greenville Blvd. from noon to 1:00pm.

This will mark the first time a sitting governor has spoken at a Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon since former North Carolina Governor Beverly Purdue addressed Chamber members and guests in 2011.

“The Chamber is extremely honored to welcome Governor Cooper as our guest speaker,” said Leo Corbin, president of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to having a record crowd for this event and I encourage the citizens of Greenville-Pitt County and the surrounding areas to attend.”

To register for the event, click here. Registration for this event closes on Sunday, November 19.

The cost to attend for Chamber members is $20 and guests are welcome at a cost of $30. Tickets include a buffet lunch and desert.

