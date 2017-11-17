First Alert Tropical Update: Watching thunderstorms moving toward the Caribbean

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: We’re watching a cluster of thunderstorms off the Central American coastline that will drift towards the Caribbean over the next few days. Click on the video for more details.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

10am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
37° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
36° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
36° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
36° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
36° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
37° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
37° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
54° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
59° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
61° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
62° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sun
62° F
precip:
40%
4am
Sun
61° F
precip:
80%
5am
Sun
59° F
precip:
90%
6am
Sun
56° F
precip:
60%
7am
Sun
54° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

3 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Watching thunderstorms moving toward the Caribbean

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s