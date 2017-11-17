First Alert Forecast: “Up and down” temperatures continue

SUMMARY: A series of cold fronts is leading to changing temperatures from day to day. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are clear and chilly this morning, mid to upper 30s inland to lower 40s coastal and around 50 across the outer banks. It is breezy at times so temps feel like they’re in the lower to mid 30s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 20 mph, thus it may be breezy at times. The high school games tonight will be chilly.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and chilly with similar overnight lows with the mid 30s inland and lower 40s coastal. Winds will have a breeze from time to time.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 on Saturday, showers Saturday night and partly to mostly sunny on Sunday with temps int he upper 50s but breezy.

TROPICS: The tropics remain quiet for now. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 36 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 30% 62 ° F precip: 50% 60 ° F precip: 70% 58 ° F precip: 90% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast