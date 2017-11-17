Down Eats: Edward’s Pharmacy in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s one place in Ayden that you can go for all your food, pharmacy, and home good needs – Edward’s Pharmacy.

Edward’s has been a staple in Ayden since it opened in the 1940s.

On one side, a pharmacy. On the other, a full serviced grill serving up breakfast and lunch to hungry folks in Ayden.

“It’s just a statue of Ayden. It’s part of Ayden. It’s one of the businesses in Ayden that has thrived this many years,” said owner Horace Tripp.

One of the most popular items on the menu is the cold plate, which features the homemade chicken salad, pear salad, and pimento cheese sandwich.

“I’ve always liked the pimento cheese, and the chicken salad is really good,” said Brandon Bowen, a regular there.

“It’s not soupy. It’s good on crackers, bread, and by itself,” said Vicki Heath.

They’re also grilling up hand pressed burgers by the dozens. Topped with American cheese, and homemade chili if you want it.

“That’s an old fashioned burger right there,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

Edward’s also does homemade orangeades and lemonades, and serves up creamy Hersey’s ice cream.

