Deputies: Woman arrested after shooting husband multiple times

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after she shot her husband multiple times last week, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jacklyn Brutus has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Deputies were called to Woodleaf Place in Jacksonville around 3:41 p.m. on November 11.
The husband was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, deputies said.
His status is unknown.
Brutus made her first court appearance Thursday and asked for a court-appointed attorney. Her next court date is December 7.
She is in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.