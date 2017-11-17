Deputies: Woman arrested after shooting husband multiple times

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after she shot her husband multiple times last week, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jacklyn Brutus has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Deputies were called to Woodleaf Place in Jacksonville around 3:41 p.m. on November 11.

The husband was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, deputies said.

His status is unknown.

Brutus made her first court appearance Thursday and asked for a court-appointed attorney. Her next court date is December 7.

She is in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.