City of Greenville announces it won’t release St. Patrick’s Day assault video

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville will not release the video of the 2016 St. Patrick’s Day assault that occurred in downtown Greenville and carried over to ECU’s campus.

The city made its announcement in a news release sent out Friday afternoon, with the note that no one would be available for further comment.

In the release, officials say the video is not a public record.

According to the release, the video was captured by a private business and is not subject to a law regarding the release of custodial law enforcement agency recordings.

The city also cites state law, saying the video is a record of a criminal investigation and not a public record for that reason.