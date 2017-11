Social media has become a great and important tool for small business.

Monday at 6pm, 9 On Your Side’s Maria Satira takes a deeper look into how local businesses in the East are using it to help grow their customer base.

Maria and Ken Watling talk about what she learned while looking into this topic in our newest “Behind The Story: Selling Socially”.

Join us Monday for WNCT 9 On Your Side News at 6pm for the story.