The Better Business Bureau warns of scammers with holiday hiring

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The primetime for shopping is here and with it comes tons of opportunity for companies to hire more help.

The Better Business Bureau says they’ve seen scams come this season with jobs.

Retailers are looking for more than 500,000 additional hires for season according to the National Retail Federation.

The BBB of Eastern North Carolina is giving advice to make sure you are working with a company you can trust.

There are potential scams that can come along with the holiday jobs.

If you receive any job offer sounding perfect, it may be because it’s someone trying to trick you.

The BBB says they’ve seen job offers through the mail or over the phone offering you a lot of money, but ask you to make an upfront payment.

“That’s a huge red flag so anything that sounds too good to be true certainly use caution do a little more research before accepting any opportunities like that,” says BBB of ENC President Mallory Wojciechowski.

To make sure you’re getting what you want this holiday season the BBB says to:

-Start your job search ASAP as the positions will go quickly.

-Work where you shop – so you know you can trust the company

-Always be prepared for anything – if you grab applications at stores you may be asked to do an on-spot interview.

-Be flexible in your schedule. Most companies will give priority to Full-Time employees.

-Avoid scams dealing with jobs.

With all of this information in mind you can work happily this holiday season making the extra money to spend on your loved ones.

