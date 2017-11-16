Students in Craven County receive iPad surprise

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Students at one Craven County school receive free iPad in surprise presentation.

The iPad reveal took place at Roger R Bell Elementary School in Havelock on Thursday.

The day began with a special assembly where staff were given apples for the Apple Certification Training. Following the apple presentation, teachers were surprised with Apple TV’s for every class.

The celebration continued when students were given secret boxes in the classroom which contained personal iPad.

The Craven County Board of Education recently approved the lease of iPads for all students in grades 3rd- 12th. The lease provides a 1:1 environment for students in Craven County.

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Singe Marines Program volunteered to help with Thursday’s special presentation.

 

