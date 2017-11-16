Shayla Reaves

Shayla Reaves co-anchors WNCT’s 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

The Tennessee native previously reported in Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky and most recently Tampa, Florida.

While in Tampa, Shayla reported news overnight for the market’s #1 rated morning show. She also appeared nationally for live reports as requested.

While in Ohio, Shayla earned an Emmy for breaking news coverage of a train derailment and explosion.

She has also received awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Associated Press.

Shayla enjoys doing stories that help people and improve lives. Her work once prompted donations for a family reopening a former Boys and Girls Club building in Kentucky.

A graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Shayla was named the top broadcast student in her graduating class. She received the university’s prestigious Gary Cummings Award, was selected as an Outstanding Woman Journalism Student by the Association of Women Journalists-Chicago, and was recognized for her reporting through the Illinois News Broadcasters Association.

When she is not anchoring, Shayla enjoys volunteering, spending time with her husband, exploring eastern Carolina and turning old finds into new treasures through repurposing.

Get in touch with Shayla:

