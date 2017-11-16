Police searching for Kinston man wanted on child abuse charge

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a man wanted on a child abuse charge.

Police say officers were called to a daycare on November 7 after a juvenile was brought to the facility with signs of abuse. The juvenile was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the Department of Social Services took the child into its custody.

Kinston Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Kieron Bass. Bass faces a charge of felony child abuse.

Kinston police said Bass also has five additional warrants for his arrest on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kieron Montay Bass is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3160 or Lenoir County Crimestoppers at 252-523-4444.