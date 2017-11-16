People and Places with Pierce: Candy Edventure

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’ve ever taken a stroll down the streets of downtown Swansboro, it’s hard to miss this.

“The smiles are usually from ear to ear, the grins, the ooos and the ahhs,” said Ed Radley, owner of Candy Edventure in Swansboro.

It’s pretty awesome,” remarked Cassidy, who visited the store to celebrate her 12th birthday.

Pretty awesome is one way to describe Candy Edventure.

“Everytime we say the name of the store we have to say Edventure with an E,” explained Jessica Radley, owner of Candy Edventure. “My husband is Ed, my father-in-law is Ed, and my son is Ed so the joke in my life is that my life has been an Edventure. We offer all kinds of candies. We have homemade ice cream, chocolates, and fudge.”

“There’s over 150 bulk candies,” added Ed Radley.

“I got birthday cake soda and cookies and cream ice cream and Harry Potter jelly beans,” said Cassidy.

Candy Edventure is a child’s paradise but the store also offers something for the child at heart too. They have an entire nostalgic candy section. It’s one of the most popular parts of the store.

“I’ve been in retail my whole life,” said Ed Radley.

“His family owned a grocery store up in Maine and he had it for 22 years,” added Jessica Radley. “One day he just came to me and he said we’re moving south.”

“When I moved here to Swansboro,” said Ed Radley

“We decided we were going to do something fun,” said Jessica Radley. “We were kind of coming up with ideas and we came up with a candy store.”

“Everybody has a good memory of candy somewhere in their life,” said Ed Radley. “It was really fun to be able to kind of live out your dream and turn it into reality. I built all of the displays in here. I get to act like a kid.”

But the couple insisted: “We’re not candy people,” said Jessica Radley.

Candy lover or not,

“It’s tough not to smile,” remarked Ed Radley.

Your day is sure to be a little brighter after a visit.

Candy Edventure is located at 101 W. Church St. in Swansboro. For more information, visit them at their website or like them on Facebook.

