Parents take loss of son to help other families

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One family in Winterville is taking the loss of their stillborn child to help other families dealing with the same pain.

A silent auction was held in Winterville, Thursday evening to help raise money for Rylan’s Road.

For expecting families, the pain Tim and Aubrey Stox have gone through is unimaginable.

Aubrey Stox said, “The nurse said Aubrey, I’m sorry but there’s no heartbeat, but I looked at her and I said will you please try again and she said I will gladly look.”

The Stox was expecting their fifth child. This time, it was a boy.

22 weeks into the pregnancy the Stox family faced challenges they never expected.

They had to plan a child’s funeral and telling their other children about the loss of their brother.

Tim and Aubrey sat their children down to tell them.

“We’ve got good news, bad news, and good news,” Tim Stox said. “The good news is, we finally picked a name today. We had picked Triston Rylan Stox. We told them, the bad news was he did not have a heartbeat so he was not coming home with us. He was already in heaven with Jesus.”

Sierra Stox is one of Rylan’s sisters. She said, “We talk to each other and give each other comfort and find a way to get through it.”

Tim and Aubrey said they knew immediately they would turn this into a way to help others.

That’s where Rylan’s Road comes in.

Tim Stox said, “Maybe give them the resources to know how to plan their funeral for their child they just had, how to obtain flowers, how to obtain graves site. I mean there are so many things that you had no idea that you didn’t know you were about to have to do.”

Moving forward with a new purpose of helping others, they hope the foundation is built on faith and love

