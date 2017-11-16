New low-income senior housing in Kinston concerns neighbors

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — New affordable housing for seniors has some neighboring residents concerned.

The Greenbriar Landing offers affordable housing for seniors ages 55 and over, but it is located right behind a neighborhood that sees flooding and some say the new land will only increase that chance.

Esther Bullock just put in an application to move to one of the new senior living apartments

“I feel great about it, and I hope I can live out here,” Bullock said.

She said she is excited for many reasons.

“Seniors need a nice warm cool place to live, and it’s just so convenient,” Bullock said.

Steve Squires doesn’t have the same reaction.

“The initial reaction was, of course I didn’t like it cause it’s kinda in my backyard,” Squires said.

But that’s not Squires’ only concern.

“These apartments that they have built is more concrete,” said Squires. “The water can’t flood off. The water is just going to stand above the ground, and it’s going to flood myself and my neighbors.”

He said Matthew brought the worst flooding he had seen and is afraid that could happen again

“I’m very concerned cause I like my house,” said Squires. “I like the location. I would like to live there forever, but I’m having second thoughts now.”

He said he doesn’t have a problem with growth but doesn’t see a solution to his problem.

There are two new low-income housing apartments; one for low-income families and this one only for people 55 and older.

They are taking applications now, but the official ribbon cutting will be next month.