New Bern group working to provide shoes for kids across world

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An advocacy group in New Bern aims to raise money to help produce footwear for barefoot children around the world.

The organization Arts to End Genocide’s “Heeling our World” project addresses the issue of 300 million children around the world that do not have proper footwear.

Every year lack of proper footwear leaves children acceptable to diseases and potential death.

The project teaches mothers and caregivers the ability to make shoes for their children and provides shoes for orphanages.

The “KLEMs” style shoes are produced from locally sourced material that is easily made throughout a child’s growing years.

The United States advocacy group raises awareness through middle and high school students.

The goal is to teach students to become global citizens.

Workshops for the organization are held throughout the Craven County area.

For more information, visit www.globalgiving.org/artstoendgenocide.org.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s