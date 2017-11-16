New Bern group working to provide shoes for kids across world

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An advocacy group in New Bern aims to raise money to help produce footwear for barefoot children around the world.

The organization Arts to End Genocide’s “Heeling our World” project addresses the issue of 300 million children around the world that do not have proper footwear.

Every year lack of proper footwear leaves children acceptable to diseases and potential death.

The project teaches mothers and caregivers the ability to make shoes for their children and provides shoes for orphanages.

The “KLEMs” style shoes are produced from locally sourced material that is easily made throughout a child’s growing years.

The United States advocacy group raises awareness through middle and high school students.

The goal is to teach students to become global citizens.

Workshops for the organization are held throughout the Craven County area.

For more information, visit www.globalgiving.org/artstoendgenocide.org.