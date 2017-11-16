Nash County deputies part of $5 million NC meth bust

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County deputies were part of a drug bust that netted $100,000 in cash and more than $5 million in methamphetamine Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 77 in Iredell County, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies in the office’s Highway Interdiction Team were cooperating with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office’s Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team as part of an operation called Tarheel Gauntlet.

Iredell County deputies spotted people “exchanging packages between four vehicles at a business just off of the interstate,” Nash County authorities said.

The people spotted a uniformed deputy and “exited the business at a high rate of speed,” with two vehicles heading north on the interstate and two heading south, deputies wrote.

But that area of the interstate was saturated with deputies, and all four were quickly stopped.

A K-9 indicated there were drugs in all four automobiles. Deputies found a box of methamphetamine in one vehicle, a backpack of cash in another car and a brown paper bag of cash in a third, deputies said.

In all, investigators found more than 28 pounds of methamphetamine, which deputies valued at $5,189,184, as well as $100,000 in cash, deputies said. Authorities also seized all four cars.

Rofelle Delone Nash, 36, of Marrow, Georgia, is charged with felony conspiracy to transport more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to possess more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine by transport and trafficking of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine by possession. His bond was set at $2 million secured.

Paul Edward Glover III, 28, of Charleston, West Virginia, is charged with conspiracy to traffic more than 400 grams of methamphetamine by transport, felony conspiracy to traffic more than 400 grams of methamphetamine by possession and felony possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $2 million secured.

Christian Daniel Delgado Hernandez, 32, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, is charged with conspiracy to traffic more than 400 grams of methamphetamine by transport and conspiracy to traffic more than 400 grams of methamphetamine by possession. His bond was set at $2 million secured.

John Douglas Shanell Gray, 39, of Atlanta, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to traffic more than 400 grams of methamphetamine by transport and felony conspiracy to traffic more than 400 grams of methamphetamine by possession. His bond was set at $1 million.