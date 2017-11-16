Man arrested on drug charges, held on $2.5M bond

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A 22-year-old man behind bars after being arrested on several drug charges and allegedly possessing a stolen handgun.

Isael Rasheim Savage was arrested Wednesday in Greenville.

According to the Pitt County Detention Center, he’s facing four felony charges including possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking in cocaine, delivering cocaine and sell deliver cocaine.

Savage also faces two misdemeanor counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for use, storage, or sale of controlled substances.

He’s being held on a $2.5 million bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.

Savage is scheduled to appear in District Court on Thursday morning.