Local McDonald’s owner gets 2017 Ronald Award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local man who owns McDonald’s restaurants in eastern North Carolina has been awarded the Ronald Award.

The 2017 award was given to Wade Dixon.

The award recognizes owners who have made outstanding contributions to the development of the McDonald’s branding image.

Dixon was selected out of more than eighty owners across the region based on customer feedback and restaurant operations.

Dixon owns twenty-eight restaurants in five counties including; Wayne, Lenoir, Greene, Pitt, and Onslow.