KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County students are putting their schools on the state map after Rochelle, Contentnea-Savannah anWoodingtonon middle schools took the top three spots in a state wide video competition.

The students produced videos showing why public schools are “super.”

All the videos stressed diversity, technology and their welcoming environments.

Several county elementary schools also won awards in the poster contest.