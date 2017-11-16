Health care providers gather in Greenville for Rural Health Symposium

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Dozens of health care providers gathered in Greenville Thursday for the Rural Health Symposium.

The symposium is in partnership with the Eastern Area Health Education Center, Vidant and the Brody School of Medicine to learn how to better care for patients in rural areas.

Kim Schwartz, CEO for the Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center, says many counties in the East are in need and hopes shorten the educational gap.

“The long haul is very important,” said Schwartz. “It’s very hard to do in a political environment. It’s very hard to do in a commercial environment or economic environments, but that is kind of our world to be the voice of the people that may not have a voice.”

Topics discussed include transportation solutions as well as telemedicine and telehealth.