Health care providers gather in Greenville for Rural Health Symposium

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Dozens of health care providers gathered in Greenville Thursday for the Rural Health Symposium.

The symposium is in partnership with the Eastern Area Health Education Center, Vidant and the Brody School of Medicine to learn how to better care for patients in rural areas.

Kim Schwartz, CEO for the Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center, says many counties in the East are in need and hopes shorten the educational gap.

“The long haul is very important,” said Schwartz. “It’s very hard to do in a political environment. It’s very hard to do in a commercial environment or economic environments, but that is kind of our world to be the voice of the people that may not have a voice.”

Topics discussed include transportation solutions as well as telemedicine and telehealth.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s