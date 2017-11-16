First Alert Forecast: The roller coaster of temperatures continue

SUMMARY: Temperatures will fluctuate for the next few days as a series of fronts move through . Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s inland and lower to mid 50s along the coast. Early morning showers across the outer banks should move away throughout the morning. Winds are calm to light, out of the west.

THIS AFTERNOON: A few clouds here or there but mostly sunny with highs back in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and winds are generally light with temps in the mid to upper 30s inland and lower to mid 40s coastal. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

A LOOK AHEAD: Temperatures will be all over the place for the next few days. A slight chance of showers for the upcoming weekend.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected for the next few days. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast