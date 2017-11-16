Chocowinity town commissioner arrested on felony assault charge

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Chocowinity town commissioner is facing a felony assault charge.

John “Curt” Jenkins Jr. appeared in Beaufort County court Thursday morning on a charge of assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

According to an arrest warrant, Jenkins kicked a man who was on the ground.

Jenkins ran for mayor of Chocowinity earlier this month, losing to Jimmy Mobley.

His brother, John Aaron Matthew Jenkins, is also facing two felony assault charges.

According to a warrant, John Jenkins assaulted a man with a bat or pipe and kicked a man on the ground.

In 2016, Curt Jenkins was arrested on strangulation charges stemming from Pitt County.