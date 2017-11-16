Chocowinity EMS gets new rescue boat

By Published: Updated:

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Dozens gathered at Cypress Landing Marina in Chocowinity Thursday for the unveiling of Chocowinity EMS’ new rescue boat.

Firefighters hosed down the boat to christen it.

They said it will be a crucial tool in saving lives on the water and significantly improve emergency response times.

It is the first in-water rescue boat the department has.

The boat previously belonged to a Cypress Landing resident.

Bob Schultz, the man who donated it, says he is happy to give back and help first responders.

“It’s wonderful,” said Schultz. “I was considering donating it to some other organization or selling it and this is a much better alternative than I could have hoped for.”

Officials said the donation will save tax payers $50,000.

