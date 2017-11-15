West Greene Elementary plans to address traffic issue

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A plan is in the works to address traffic issues in front of West Greene Elementary School in Snow Hill.

Mary Dixon lives across the street from the school, and she said traffic is a nightmare when school lets out.

“It’s like a funeral,” said Dixon. “They’re touching bumper to bumper. When I get on the road, I have to wait about at least five minutes, 10 minutes.”

Between the buses, the cars and the 18 wheelers, she thinks it’s unsafe for kids.

“It is definitely unsafe,” said Dixon. “It’s unsafe for dogs and cats!”

Parents like Yuridia Rios agree.

“Since the year started, I have already seen two accidents and one of the accidents was like one or two cars behind me, so it could have easily been me,” Rios said.

“Someone is going to get seriously hurt right here,” said Sam Johnson, another parent. “They turn school out and all the traffic trying to get back on the road. You can’t get out of there because the people won’t stop. It’s very dangerous trying to get back out there.”

Parents said a second traffic light at the exit would help.

They also wish police would direct traffic like they do at the high school.

The school said they are aware of the concerns and are adding a left turn signal to the existing light.

“We think it would help sync up the lights and also the traffic, so it would be easier to make the left turns from this end,” said Principal JoAnn Pennington.

Parents said they hope something will be done soon to fix the problem.