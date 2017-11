Tillis to chair Helsinki Commission hearing today, watch live stream here

WASHINGTON (WNCT) — North Carolina Senator Tom Tillis will chair a Helsinki Commission hearing on Wednesday.

The hearing is based on Turkey’s imprisonment of United States citizens.

The hearing also includes North Carolina Native, Andrew Brunson.

Brunson, a Presbyterian pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina, was arrested in Turkey last October.

Brunson was detained in Turkey on National Security Charges.

Earlier in 2017, a group of 78 lawmakers, including Senator Tillis and Senator Richard Burr, sent a letter seeking the release of Brunson.

The letter garnered 77 signatures for Brunson’s release.

Wednesday’s hearing is available on Live Stream.

You can find the link at www.wnct.com.