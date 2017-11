HICKORY, N.C. (WNCN) — A small earthquake hit western North Carolina early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the epicenter of the 1.5-magnitude quake was 4.8 miles south-southeast of Hickory and about 13.7 miles north-northwest of Lincolnton.

The quake hit at 12:32 a.m., the USGS said. The epicenter was about a third of a mile below the earth’s surface.

There were no immediate reports of damage.