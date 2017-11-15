Section of Memorial Boulevard shut down after car hits utility pole

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- A busy intersection in Greenville is shut down after an accident.

The intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Memorial Drive is closed after a driver hit a parked car at Barbour-Hendrick Honda.

The on duty supervisor for Greenville Utilities says the drive hit a utility pole, knocking it into the road.

He then hit another car at the dealership and the dealership sign.

Greenville Police and GUC are on scene.

We have a 9 on your side crew on scene and will bring you updates throughout the morning.

The road is expected to reopen at 7:00 a.m.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s