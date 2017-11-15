Section of Memorial Boulevard shut down after car hits utility pole

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- A busy intersection in Greenville is shut down after an accident.

The intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Memorial Drive is closed after a driver hit a parked car at Barbour-Hendrick Honda.

The on duty supervisor for Greenville Utilities says the drive hit a utility pole, knocking it into the road.

He then hit another car at the dealership and the dealership sign.

Greenville Police and GUC are on scene.

We have a 9 on your side crew on scene and will bring you updates throughout the morning.

The road is expected to reopen at 7:00 a.m.