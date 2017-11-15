Radford hands ECU first loss of season, 73-66

Associated Press Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Ed Polite Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Radford edged East Carolina 73-66 on Wednesday night.

Polite was 5 of 10 from the floor and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (2-1). Caleb Tanner and Carlik Jones had nine points apiece.

Travis Fields Jr. dropped a 3-pointer to cap a 15-8 start for the Highlanders and Polite made a dunk to stretch it to 21-10 with 8:46 to go in the first period. East Carolina cut it in the final 2:33 to 37-30 at the break.

In the second half, the Pirates (1-1) took a 55-53 lead on an Aaron Jackson 3 with 8:58 to play. Justin Cousin hit a 3-pointer with an assist from Donald Hicks to get the Highlanders back on top 62-60 with 3:32 remaining and they led the rest of the way.

B.J. Tyson had 16 points and five boards for the Pirates. Jabari Craig led with 11 rebounds.

