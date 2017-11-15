North Carolina city reports 28 homeless people died in 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A homeless advocacy group says 28 homeless people have died in North Carolina’s largest city in 2017.

The Charlotte Observer reports the city’s Homeless Services Network says two people who died on the streets were murdered. Two others were hit by cars.

Liz Clasen-Kelly, advocacy co-chair of the Homeless Services Network, said many others died of cancer or heart disease. One was an infant girl who was found not breathing at a homeless shelter for women and children. The death was later ruled to be from natural causes.

The agency says 10 homeless people died in Charlotte in 2016.

On Thursday, Charlotte will hold its annual candle light vigil to remember those who died on the streets, as well as the formerly homeless who died while housed through shelter programs.

